Russia to expel British diplomat "for espionage"

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 26 November 2024, 15:53
UK flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Federal Security Service has announced the revocation of accreditation for Wilkes Pryor, the second secretary of the political section at the UK Embassy in Moscow.

Source: European Pravda, citing Interfax

The diplomat is set to be expelled for allegedly providing false information about himself when applying for entry into Russia.  

Quote: "It has been reliably established that Wilkes Edward Pryor, the second secretary of the political section at the UK Embassy in Moscow, was sent to Moscow by the UK Foreign Office’s Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. He replaced one of six British intelligence officers expelled from Russia in August this year. When applying for entry into Russia, he deliberately provided false information, thereby violating Russian law," the FSB Public Relations Centre reported on Tuesday.

The FSB also stated that "evidence has been found suggesting that the diplomat was involved in intelligence and subversive activities threatening the security of the Russian Federation".  

"As a result, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with relevant agencies, has decided to revoke Wilkes Edward Pryor’s accreditation, and he has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks," the FSB PR Centre added.

Background:

  • Recently, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to close the Russian Consulate in Poznań. The decision was explained by Russia's ongoing hybrid warfare and attempts at sabotage on Polish territory.
  • Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski did not rule out the possibility that, if Russia continues its hybrid war against Poland, the Russian ambassador could be expelled from the country.
  • In July 2023, it is worth recalling, Russia decided to close the Polish consulate in Smolensk.

