Russia to expel British diplomat "for espionage"

The Russian Federal Security Service has announced the revocation of accreditation for Wilkes Pryor, the second secretary of the political section at the UK Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat is set to be expelled for allegedly providing false information about himself when applying for entry into Russia.

Quote: "It has been reliably established that Wilkes Edward Pryor, the second secretary of the political section at the UK Embassy in Moscow, was sent to Moscow by the UK Foreign Office’s Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. He replaced one of six British intelligence officers expelled from Russia in August this year. When applying for entry into Russia, he deliberately provided false information, thereby violating Russian law," the FSB Public Relations Centre reported on Tuesday.

The FSB also stated that "evidence has been found suggesting that the diplomat was involved in intelligence and subversive activities threatening the security of the Russian Federation".

"As a result, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with relevant agencies, has decided to revoke Wilkes Edward Pryor’s accreditation, and he has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks," the FSB PR Centre added.

