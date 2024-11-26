All Sections
Russia acknowledges 3 Ukrainian ATACMS strikes and promises retaliation

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 26 November 2024, 15:36
ATACMS long-range missiles. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Federation's Ministry of Defence has acknowledged that on 23 and 25 November, three ATACMS long-range missiles launched by Ukraine's Armed Forces reached their targets in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti 

Details: RIA Novosti, referencing the Russian Ministry of Defence, claims that during the last three days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked targets in Kursk Oblast twice using long-range Western weapons.

Five ATACMS missiles entered the village of Lotarevka, in the vicinity of a S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalion's position on 23 November. Two of them reportedly struck the target, while three were apparently destroyed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an ATACMS missile attack on the Kursk-Vostochny airfield on 25 November. Seven missiles are said to have been shot down, while one reportedly made it to the target. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, falling missile fragments caused "minor injuries" to two servicemen.

Additionally, it is stated that "it was confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked with American-made ATACMS missiles" after the site of the attack was examined.

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that it was "preparing actions in response to the ATACMS attacks in Kursk Oblast."

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeRussiaKursk Oblastwar
