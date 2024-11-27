Russia has lost over 735,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine – Ukraine's General Staff
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 07:44
Russia has lost 1,580 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of its combat losses to over 735,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 735,410 (+1,580) military personnel;
- 9,449 (+14) tanks;
- 19,304 (+48) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,830 (+24) artillery systems;
- 1,255 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,005 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 19,616 (+64) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,765 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 30,126 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,687 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
