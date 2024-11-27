All Sections
Russia has lost over 735,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 November 2024, 07:44
Ukrainian soldiers loading an artillery system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,580 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of its combat losses to over 735,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 735,410 (+1,580) military personnel;
  • 9,449 (+14) tanks;
  • 19,304 (+48) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,830 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 1,255 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,005 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 19,616 (+64) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,765 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 30,126 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,687 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
