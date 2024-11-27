All Sections
Mykolaiv marines wound 667 and kill 341 Russian soldiers during Kursk operation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 November 2024, 12:16
Mykolaiv marines wound 667 and kill 341 Russian soldiers during Kursk operation
An identification patch of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. Stock photo

Russia lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded due to the successful actions of the marines of the 36th Separate Brigade during the operation on the Kursk front. They also destroyed several pieces of Russian equipment.

Source: the 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Quote: "The enemy is constantly pressing with tactics of cannon fodder attacks, sometimes conducting more than ten such suicide attempts a day. Despite the superiority in numbers of the Russians and their equipment, the Mykolaiv marines demonstrate real courage and heroism, breaking the back of such attempts.

During the operation, the marines wounded 667 enemy soldiers and the enemy's irreversible losses amounted to 341 people."

 

Details: In addition, the brigade's fighters destroyed 20 armoured vehicles, including airborne fighting vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured combat vehicles, and multi-purpose armoured tracked vehicles, as well as 2 T-72 tanks. Another 6 armoured vehicles were damaged. In addition, 24 vehicles were destroyed, including cars, buggies, motorcycles and ATVs belonging to Russian assault groups.

Using anti-aircraft missile weapons and mobile firing groups, the marines destroyed 15 UAVs of various types, including Lancets, Superkams, Zalas and Shaheds.

An MTU-20 armoured vehicle-launched bridge was also damaged, which the Russians were trying to use for logistics operations.

Kursk Oblastwar
