Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is set to become the first Slovak representative to visit Russia on an official trip since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He will travel to Moscow next year to attend official celebrations marking the end of World War II in Europe, which Russians observe on 9 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing Aktuality, a Slovak news website

Details: Fico confirmed on social media on 27 November that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had officially invited him and he "gladly accepted" the invitation.

Fico will be the first Slovak official to visit the Kremlin on an official trip since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Western leaders have largely avoided Moscow, although Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Putin in Moscow in July.

Fico highlighted the role of the Red Army and the Soviet Union in defeating fascism and achieving victory in World War II. He stated that Slovak citizens "revere and respect all anniversaries and events connected with the liberation of our territory by the Red Army in 1944-1945".

The prime minister also affirmed his government's commitment to preserving the legacy of the fight against fascism and the "historical truth" about World War II and the Red Army's role.

Quote from Fico: "For this reason, the Slovak government will organise several events in 2025, culminating in the May celebrations of the victory over fascism.

In that spirit, it is only natural that, as the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, I am keenly interested in participating in the official celebrations of the victory over fascism taking place on 9 May 2025 in Moscow."

Background:

Fico expressed his eagerness to attend Moscow’s 9 May celebrations in a previous interview with Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva.

Earlier, the Slovak prime minister stated that he wishes to restore normal relations with Russia after the full-scale war in Ukraine ends.

During a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Sereď in early September, Fico controversially claimed that "Nazi troops" are fighting in Ukraine and accused the international community of ignoring this.

