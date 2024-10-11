Slovakia to expand repair base for Ukrainian military equipment

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has said that his country plans to expand a repair base for Ukrainian military equipment in Michalovce.

Source: a statement by Blanár at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock published on Dennik N, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The diplomats discussed the war in Ukraine, migration, and relations between their countries.

Advertisement:

Blanár said Slovakia wants to expand the repair base for Ukrainian military equipment in Michalovce. Germany will fund the equipment repairs, while Slovakia will provide the premises.

Despite the intention to expand the repair base, Slovakia will continue its policy of not supplying weapons to Kyiv, Blanár said.

Background:

Advertisement:

The repair shop, located at a Slovak army military unit in Michalovce, was launched in late 2022.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently met with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Zakarpattia, after which Ukraine and Slovakia signed four documents.

The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia signed a joint declaration outlining the key areas of cooperation: strengthening political dialogue, building good neighbourly relations, and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After the meeting, Shmyhal announced plans to launch a Kyiv-Bratislava train, which will also include carriages that will continue on to Vienna.

Shmyhal also mentioned plans for the production of 155mm calibre shells in Slovakia.

It was also reported that Slovakia has allocated €500,000 for Ukraine's energy needs.

Support UP or become our patron!