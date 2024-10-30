All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Slovak PM tells Russian propagandist he wants to visit Moscow on 9 May

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 12:37
Slovak PM tells Russian propagandist he wants to visit Moscow on 9 May

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said in an interview with Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva that he would be "very happy" to go to Moscow on 9 May.

Source: an interview published by Skabeyeva, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico said he considered it a "personal duty" to thank the "soldiers of the Red Army".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I would consider it an honour to go to Moscow to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and, above all, the victory over fascism. I feel that this is my personal duty." 

Details: Fico also reiterated that Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev "deserves a monument in Slovakia" for leading the Battle of the Dukla Pass.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Recently, Fico said that he would like to restore normal relations with Russia after the end of the full-scale war in Ukraine.
  • In early September, during a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Sered, Fico said that "Nazi troops" are fighting in Ukraine, but the international community is supposedly not aware of this.

Support UP or become our patron!

propagandaRussiaSlovakia
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
propaganda
Latvia blocks 17 portals spreading Russian propaganda
Georgian court fines opposition TV channels for refusing to air ruling party's controversial campaign ad
Ukraine's Security Service opens criminal case against director of Russians at War propaganda film Trofimova
RECENT NEWS
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: