Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said in an interview with Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva that he would be "very happy" to go to Moscow on 9 May.

Source: an interview published by Skabeyeva, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico said he considered it a "personal duty" to thank the "soldiers of the Red Army".

Quote: "I would consider it an honour to go to Moscow to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and, above all, the victory over fascism. I feel that this is my personal duty."

Details: Fico also reiterated that Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev "deserves a monument in Slovakia" for leading the Battle of the Dukla Pass.

Background:

Recently, Fico said that he would like to restore normal relations with Russia after the end of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

In early September, during a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Sered, Fico said that "Nazi troops" are fighting in Ukraine, but the international community is supposedly not aware of this.

