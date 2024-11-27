All Sections
US urges Ukraine to draft men from age of 18 – AP

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:26
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

The administration of US President Joe Biden is urging Ukraine to amend its conscription law to enable the drafting of men as young as 18 and to expedite the expansion of its armed forces personnel.

Source: Associated Press (AP), citing a Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: According to AP, a Biden administration official claimed that the Democratic administration, which is soon to leave the White House, is urging Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to expand the pool of men eligible for conscription.

According to the official, "the pure math" of Ukraine's current situation is that it needs more troops to fight the war.

AP also reported that, according to European officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing concerns from other Western allies who believe Ukraine's challenge lies in personnel shortages rather than a lack of weapons.

On 19 November, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Ukraine had received a significant supply of various American weapons but continued to face challenges on the battlefield, attributing the difficulties to issues with mobilisation.

