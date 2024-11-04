All Sections
Ukrainian marines crush Russian airborne troops unit in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 4 November 2024, 11:27
Ukrainian marines crush Russian airborne troops unit in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Ukrainian marines have posted a video of them repelling an assault by Russian airborne troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service for the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "Democracy in action! An infantry fighting vehicle belonging to a Russian assault group has been completely wrecked by a Javelin unit of Mykolaiv marines in Kursk Oblast.

An assault by [Russian] airborne troops was repelled by the [36th] brigade's artillery and attack drones".

Details: The press service noted that aerial reconnaissance had been provided by the GRYFON501 unit.

