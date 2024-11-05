All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 November 2024, 09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
A total of 2 missiles and 48 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs and 79 drones on the night of 4-5 November.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force 

Details: The Russians launched missiles from the Black Sea toward Odesa Oblast, attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs and deployed Shahed drones and drones of unspecified types from Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Orel. 

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

As of 08:30, it was confirmed that two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles and 48 Russian drones had been downed in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. 

Thirty Russian drones disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian oblasts and one returned to Russia.

air defencemissile strikedronesShahed drone
