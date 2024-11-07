All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs over 30 Russian drones flying toward Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 November 2024, 08:48
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russia launched another large-scale attack on Kyiv with drones on the night of 6-7 November. Air defence systems have downed over 30 Russian UAVs.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, cited by the administration's press office 

Details: The drones approached Kyiv both separately and in groups. The attack came in waves, from different directions, with UAVs flying at varying altitudes, both from very low to significant heights. 

An air-raid warning was in effect for eight hours.

Over 30 Russian UAVs were destroyed in the airspace over Kyiv and its outskirts (the exact number and types of drones will be revealed by the Air Force later) as a result of the coordinated work of the Air Force and other components of Ukraine’s defence forces.

The drone wreckage was found in six city districts. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished. As of now, two people have been reported injured, but their lives are not in danger.

Quote: "There is no air-raid warning in effect in Kyiv as of now. However, there are still drones in Ukrainian airspace that could move towards Kyiv. Therefore, be careful and do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

