Russian drone attack on Kyiv: warehouses, garages, service station, restaurant and business centre on fire – photos

Wreckage from downed Russian drones has fallen across five Kyiv districts on the night of 6-7 November, causing multiple fires and damage to residential buildings.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In particular, in the Holosiivskyi district, an apartment was damaged, but no fire occurred. One person turned for medical assistance. Additionally, a fire broke out at a garage cooperative and a car service station located nearby, covering an area of 200 sq.m. The fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

In the Pecherskyi district, a restaurant on the 32nd floor of a residential building caught fire, affecting 50 sq.m and partially damaging structural elements on the mechanical (33rd) floor. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire occurred at a business where warehouses burned over an area of 600 sq.m. Information about potential casualties is being determined.

Early reports also indicate that wreckage fell on the grounds of a medical centre. Information about casualties is being determined.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

In the Obolonskyi district, a roof of a six-storey business centre caught fire, covering an area of 10 sq.m. Early reports indicate that no one was injured.

In the Podilskyi district, wreckage caused a fire in a residential building. Further details are being determined.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

"Operational data is being updated. An air-raid warning is still in effect in the city, please stay in shelters," Kyiv City Military Administration summarised.

