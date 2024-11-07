All Sections
93% of Ukrainians have a negative view of Russia, but 3% still view it positively – infographics

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 November 2024, 11:22
Red Square in Moscow. Photo: planetofhotels.com

The Ukrainians' views toward Russia have sharply deteriorated since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022 – by October, 93% of respondents held a negative view of Russia, with only 3% viewing it positively.

Source: results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in September-October

Quote from the KISS: "After the invasion, a stable absolute majority of Ukrainians have a bad attitude towards Russia. As of October 2024, 93% of Ukrainians have a bad attitude towards Russia, and only 3% have a good attitude." 

An infographic by KIIS.

Details: Sociologists emphasise that attitudes towards Russia worsened after the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, not before.

Quote: "Russian authorities and propaganda claim that their aggressive actions are a response to rising anti-Russian moods (although even this cannot justify military action in any case). However, our data show that Ukrainians maintained a good attitude towards Russia, and only Russia, with its brutal measures, forced Ukrainians to reconsider their attitude," KIIS emphasises.

In October 2024, the overwhelming majority of the population in all regions – ranging from 96% in the West to 88% in the East – held negative views towards Russia. The share of those with a positive view ranges from just 1% in the West to 5% in the South.

An infographic by KIIS.

Sociologists also inquired about Ukrainians' views towards Russians – residents of Russia – and found that currently, only 8% of Ukrainians have a positive view of Russians, while 84% hold a negative view.

 
An infographic by KIIS.

In addition, some Ukrainians were asked how close a relationship they are willing to allow with Russians (using the Bogardus scale, where 1 means they would accept them as a family member, and 7 means they would not let them into Ukraine). The overwhelming majority responded that residents of Russia should not be allowed into Ukraine at all.

 
An infographic by KIIS.

The KIIS study was conducted from 10-16 September and 20 September – 3 October. Based on a random sample of mobile numbers, 1,013 respondents from all regions of Ukraine (controlled by the Ukrainian government) aged 18 and older were surveyed.

The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government (though some respondents were IDPs from occupied territories), and the survey did not involve citizens who left Ukraine after 24 February 2022.

The statistical error for the first survey (using the Bogardus scale) was no more than 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%, with a 0.95 probability and considering a design effect of 1.3.

The statistical error for the second survey (with direct questions about attitudes towards Russia and Russians) did not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% for indicators close to 25%, 1.7% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.3% for indicators close to 5%.

KIIS notes that, due to the ongoing war, in addition to the formal margin of error, there is also a certain systematic bias.

However, overall, sociologists believe the results still maintain high representativeness and allow for a reliable analysis of public sentiment.

Background: In May 2022, KIIS reported that 92% of respondents had a negative view of Russia, while only 2% viewed it positively.

