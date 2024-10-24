All Sections
Poll reveals 88% of Ukrainians back EU membership, 86% support NATO accession

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 24 October 2024, 14:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

Over 80% of Ukrainians would vote in favour of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO if such a referendum were held any time soon.

Source: a sociological survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre, a non-governmental think tank, presented at Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday

Details: The survey was conducted from 20 to 26 September. It found that 81% of Ukrainians were ready to participate in a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Among those planning to participate in the referendum, 88% would vote in favour of joining the EU, while 8% would oppose it.

If a referendum on Ukraine's NATO accession were held soon, 82% of respondents would participate, with 86% of them voting in favour of accession and 10% opposing it.

Among those intending to participate in the EU referendum, 96% in Ukraine’s west support joining (with 3% against), 90% in the centre (with 5.5% against), 81% in the east (with 13% against), and 69% in the south (with 20% against).

Support for joining NATO among those intending to participate in the referendum is 95% in the country’s west (with 2% against), 88.5% in the centre (with 8.5% against), 78% in the east (with 16% against), and 64% in the south (with 26% against).

There has been an increase in the proportion of those who would vote in favour of joining the EU and NATO. In November-December 2021, 78% of potential referendum participants were ready to support EU membership, while 18% were opposed.

At that time, 70% of respondents were ready to vote for joining NATO, while 24.5% were against.

The survey was conducted as part of the USAID/ENGAGE activity, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted using the face-to-face method in all government-controlled Ukrainian regions among 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older.

Background:

  • A survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre's polling service from 19 to 25 January revealed that 84% of Ukrainians supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
  • Last November, another poll by the Razumkov Centre found that 60.5% of Ukrainians believed that Ukraine could join the EU in less than ten years.

