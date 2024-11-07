Kremlin reacts to Trump's claim about ending war in Ukraine "in 24 hours"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called US President-elect Donald Trump's claim that he would end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" a "kind of exaggeration".

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "Of course it was a kind of exaggeration when he said he would do it overnight."

Advertisement:

Details: In fact, Trump has said that he would end the war "in 24 hours". He has made this claim repeatedly.

At the same time, Peskov noted that if the new US administration "seeks peace rather than a prolongation of the conflict, it will be better than the previous one".

Background: The US presidential election was held on 5 November and was won by Republican candidate Donald Trump. His inauguration is expected on 20 January.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!