All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin reacts to Trump's claim about ending war in Ukraine "in 24 hours"

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 November 2024, 18:28
Kremlin reacts to Trump's claim about ending war in Ukraine in 24 hours
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called US President-elect Donald Trump's claim that he would end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" a "kind of exaggeration".

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "Of course it was a kind of exaggeration when he said he would do it overnight."

Advertisement:

Details: In fact, Trump has said that he would end the war "in 24 hours". He has made this claim repeatedly.

At the same time, Peskov noted that if the new US administration "seeks peace rather than a prolongation of the conflict, it will be better than the previous one".

Background: The US presidential election was held on 5 November and was won by Republican candidate Donald Trump. His inauguration is expected on 20 January.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpPutinwar
Advertisement:

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

All News
Trump
Kremlin does not rule out talks between Putin and Trump before inauguration
Trump advised to freeze war in Ukraine, but has yet to make decision – WSJ
Orbán on talk with Trump: We have big plans for the future
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
06:01
Mike Tyson describes Ukrainian boxer Usyk as world's best heavyweight
04:27
Russians attack Kharkiv with guided bombs
03:51
North Korean soldiers fight alongside Russians in Kursk Oblast – ISW, photo
03:17
Ukraine prioritises security guarantees, not territory, given Trump's victory – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: