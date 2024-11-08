Ukraine to receive Estonian air defence missiles capable of targeting drones

Ukraine will receive for testing air defence missiles from Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technology by the end of 2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

This was discussed during a meeting in Kyiv between Deputy Defence Minister Brigadier General Anatolii Klochkо and the leadership of Frankenburg Technology.

The ministry said that the first missile samples for testing are expected to arrive by the end of 2024. These missiles are primarily designed to counter drones and are capable of targeting objects at altitudes of up to 2 km.

Kusti Salm, Executive Director of Frankenburg Technology, highlighted that the company's goal is to help Ukraine win this war.

Quote: "To achieve this, we are offering a new, affordable missile model aimed at destroying aerial targets, primarily drones," Salm explained.

He added that, should the tests prove successful and further use be approved, missile production could be established in Ukraine.

The two sides have tentatively agreed that the next step could involve finalising the funding arrangements for missile production.

Background:

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that air defence forces managed to shoot down 62 out of 92 Russian drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 7-8 November.

Recently, Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur discussed the possibility of purchasing drones from Ukraine during a meeting with the head of the country's defence forces, Andrus Merilo.

