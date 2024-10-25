Russia may lose up to 40,000 troops over October – Estonian intelligence

The Estonian Defense Intelligence Center has stated that October will be a month with one of the highest levels of military losses for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Source: ERR with reference to Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, the deputy head of the Center

Details: Kesselmann noted that the Russian occupation forces continue to advance along the entire line of contact, which was made possible by large-scale attacks and so-called meat-grinder attacks.

Quote from Kesselmann: "Russian losses are significant, and it appears that this month will see particularly high casualties for Russia. We estimate that the opponent may lose around 40,000 soldiers this month, both wounded and killed."

More details: Kesselmann said that the main focus of Russian attacks is around the settlements of Zelene and Kurakhove on the Pokrovsk front (Donetsk Oblast).

Kesselmann said that recently, Russian tactics have been to avoid entering populated areas, as this requires more sophisticated preparation.

"They encircle settlements and target them with indirect fire. Once a settlement is encircled, they essentially destroy it. It's a very cynical and brutal approach," Kesselmann added.

Russian units also advanced in the area of Chasiv Yar. Advancement is also observed on the Lyman front.

The Estonian intelligence service said that there were no significant changes in the territories occupied by Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past week. The Ukrainian armed forces continue to conduct manoeuvres and ambushes against Russian units.

Background:

Earlier, UK intelligence reported that Russian troops had advanced towards the centre of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.

Prior to that, UK intelligence suggested that Russian troops would continue to make some progress near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast in the coming weeks.

