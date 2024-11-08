Russian bomb kills one-year-old boy, his mother and great-grandmother in Zaporizhzhia

A one-year-old boy named Adam, his mother Sofiia, 27, and his great-grandmother Tetiana were killed in yesterday’s Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Anna Pavlyshyna, a volunteer and Sofiia's cousin

Quote from Anna: "When I wrote about the worst days of the war, I did not know that mine was still ahead. This scratched photo is the only thing that survived from the apartment of my uncle, my mother's brother, whom I adore. Only one photo [survived], which was in the kitchen. It shows my cousin and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, the young woman with the child on the left, who were killed yesterday by a Russian guided aerial bomb."

The only photo left in the apartment Photo: Annap_photo

On 7 November, a Russian airstrike hit the section of the building where the family lived. First rescue workers found Sofiia's body, and then they pulled the bodies of her son and grandmother out from under the rubble.

Quote from Anna: "We were there almost until morning, hoping to the last, but there was no miracle. They were killed. They were all identified. I saw my cousin and I recognised her, but I couldn't look at the child. I just didn't have the courage."

Alina Vodopian, a family friend, has started raising money to help Sofiia's mother.

Quote from Alina: "A year ago, I took these pictures of this little angel with his mum. A week ago, I was playing with cars with Adamchyk and promised to bring him a big tractor from the dacha [summer house]… Sonia [Sofiia – ed.] and Adamchyk, as well as Sonia's grandmother, were there yesterday. There are no words to express our grief."

Background: The latest reports indicate that at least ten people were killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 7 November. 41 people were injured.

