Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 4 civilians killed, 18 injured, people may be trapped under rubble – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 7 November 2024, 17:38
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Four people have been killed and 18 others injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 7 November. People may still be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Interior Ministry; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko: "The death toll from the Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four. A further 18 people have been injured. Emergency workers rescued two children and a woman who had been injured in the attack from under the rubble. The woman lived on the second floor of the building [which was badly damaged in the bombardment], and after it collapsed, she ended up on the first floor."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: Klymenko noted that there may still be people trapped under the rubble. Some people have been reported missing to the police following the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the attack on Zaporizhzhia, stressing that "each of these Russian attacks not only kills people and devastates lives but also obliterates the sense of any words about the lack of conversations with Russia or calls to the Kremlin".

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Zelenskyy: "They [the Russians] take pleasure in killing people. That’s why true protection of life means air defence for Ukraine, the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft, and permission for Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes against the occupier. I am deeply grateful to everyone in the world who is helping us in these efforts."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Previously: This afternoon, Fedorov reported a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces delivered five strikes.

