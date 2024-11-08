Death toll from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 10 – video
The body of a deceased resident has been recovered from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia, bringing the death toll to 10, including a toddler.
Source: State Emergency Service (SES); Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "The body of another deceased resident of Zaporizhzhia has been retrieved from under the rubble of the destroyed building."
Quote from the SES: "On 7 November, the enemy carried out five airstrikes on the city! As of now, 10 people have been killed, including one child."
Details: 41 people, including four children, were injured in the attack. Rescue workers saved three people, including two children.
"Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the SES concluded.
Update: At around 14:00 on 8 November, the police reported that the emergency rescue operations and debris removal work had been completed.
Background:
- On 7 November, the Russians carried out strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia. Initially, four people were reported killed and 18 injured. There were fears that people might still be trapped under the rubble.
- On the morning of 8 November, it became known that the death toll had risen to nine and that a one-year-old child was among those killed.
