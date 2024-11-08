Death toll from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 10 – video

The body of a deceased resident has been recovered from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia, bringing the death toll to 10, including a toddler.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES); Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The body of another deceased resident of Zaporizhzhia has been retrieved from under the rubble of the destroyed building."

Quote from the SES: "On 7 November, the enemy carried out five airstrikes on the city! As of now, 10 people have been killed, including one child."

Details: 41 people, including four children, were injured in the attack. Rescue workers saved three people, including two children.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the SES concluded.

Update: At around 14:00 on 8 November, the police reported that the emergency rescue operations and debris removal work had been completed.

Background:

