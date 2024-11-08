Russians kill elderly man in Kherson

The Russians attacked Kherson on 8 November, killing a 74-year-old man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 74-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of another attack on the city. At the time of the attack, the deceased was on the street. My condolences to the family."

Details: The Russians also damaged two residential buildings. Specialists from the Kherson Oblast Municipal Emergency and Rescue Service arrived at the scene of the attack and began emergency repair work.

