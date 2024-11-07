All Sections
Russia increasingly targets Ukraine's power distribution systems of regional power companies

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 7 November 2024, 20:08
Oleksii Brekht, Acting Head of Ukrenergo. Photo: Ukrenergo on Facebook

In recent months, Russian forces have expanded their strikes beyond Ukraine’s main electricity transmission facilities, managed by Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, to also target regional power distribution systems operated by oblenergos, oblast electricity distributors.

Source: Oleksii Brekht, Acting Head of Ukrenergo, at the 10th Kyiv International Economic Forum, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "For various reasons, including the fact that Ukrenergo is now better prepared with reserves for insurance, a skilled team and the ability to quickly restore our facilities the focus of attacks has expanded to include both our facilities and distribution system facilities." 

The company head reported that many distribution system operator facilities have been damaged in recent months, locally affecting power supply in various oblasts.

"However, dedicated teams are working hard to restore power supply to the regions as quickly as possible," Brekht added.

He also noted that as of 7 November, Ukraine’s power system has operated for 52 consecutive days without restrictions on electricity supply to consumers.

Background: On 7 November, emergency power outages occurred in Zhytomyr and Rivne oblasts due to another Russian attack on energy infrastructure.

