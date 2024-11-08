NATO condemns direct involvement of North Korean troops in war against Ukraine

NATO member states have condemned Moscow and Pyongyang’s decision to involve North Korean troops in hostilities against Ukraine.

Source: a NATO statement published on Friday 8 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Alliance noted that the deepening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea "deeply impacts Euro-Atlantic security, with implications also for the Indo-Pacific".

"The thousands of combat troops deployed by the DPRK constitutes a dangerous expansion of its ongoing support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," it added.

NATO members called on Russia to comply with its international obligations and urged other states not to provide any assistance to facilitate Russian aggression.

Quote: "NATO will continue to work with its partners, in particular in the Indo-Pacific, to promote peace and stability, and prevent Russia and those facilitating its war effort from undermining regional and global stability."

The Alliance also pledged to support Ukraine "as long as it takes to win" and to help build "a force capable of defeating Russian aggression, in line with the pledge of long-term security assistance for Ukraine".

The US revealed this week that in recent days, North Korean troops have been involved in hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast for the first time.

This week, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries and three key allied nations expressed serious concerns over the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and said they are working on a coordinated response to the situation.

Meanwhile, UK Defence Intelligence has indicated that North Korean troops involved in fighting against Ukraine would encounter interoperability issues with Russian forces and their equipment.



