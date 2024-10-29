All Sections
Ukrainian military receives 65 ambulances from NATO

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 19:59
Ukrainian military receives 65 ambulances from NATO
The ambulances. Photo: MFA of Ukraine

NATO donated over 65 ambulances to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine on 29 October.

Source: NATO Representation in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In response to Ukraine's urgent needs request, NATO donated 65 ambulances to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The vehicles were donated in the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine."

Details: The CAP for Ukraine was updated during the 2022 Madrid Summit. Later, at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, NATO members agreed on a multi-year assistance programme for Ukraine to address its short-, medium- and long-term needs.

During the Washington Summit in 2024, the Alliance committed to providing long-term security support to Ukraine.

Background: On 25 October, it was reported that Slovakia sent 18 ambulances to Ukrainian medical teams.

