Zelenskyy discusses North Korean military involvement in war against Ukraine with NATO Secretary General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, focusing on the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy shared that during his meeting with Rutte, he briefed him on the battlefield situation, specifically highlighting the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "A more decisive response from Western countries to North Korea’s new role in the Russia-Ukraine war is needed."

The Ukrainian leader also mentioned that they discussed the implementation of decisions made at the NATO summit in Washington, particularly on strengthening air defence and investing in Ukraine’s production of shells, drones and long-range weaponry.

"Ukraine requires permission to use long-range weaponry against military targets on Russian territory," he added.

Background:

Earlier, before the start of the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Rutte stated his intent to discuss the response to the deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Iran, and China in detail with European leaders and US President-elect Donald Trump.

This week, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries and three key allied nations expressed serious concerns over the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and are working on a coordinated response to this situation.

Meanwhile, UK Defence Intelligence has indicated that North Korean troops involved in fighting against Ukraine would encounter interoperability issues with Russian forces and their equipment.

