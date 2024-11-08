All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy discusses North Korean military involvement in war against Ukraine with NATO Secretary General

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 November 2024, 13:56
Zelenskyy discusses North Korean military involvement in war against Ukraine with NATO Secretary General
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, focusing on the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy shared that during his meeting with Rutte, he briefed him on the battlefield situation, specifically highlighting the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A more decisive response from Western countries to North Korea’s new role in the Russia-Ukraine war is needed."

The Ukrainian leader also mentioned that they discussed the implementation of decisions made at the NATO summit in Washington, particularly on strengthening air defence and investing in Ukraine’s production of shells, drones and long-range weaponry.

"Ukraine requires permission to use long-range weaponry against military targets on Russian territory," he added.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, before the start of the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Rutte stated his intent to discuss the response to the deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Iran, and China in detail with European leaders and US President-elect Donald Trump.
  • This week, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries and three key allied nations expressed serious concerns over the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and are working on a coordinated response to this situation.
  • Meanwhile, UK Defence Intelligence has indicated that North Korean troops involved in fighting against Ukraine would encounter interoperability issues with Russian forces and their equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATONorth KoreaZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
NATO
Ukrainian military receives 65 ambulances from NATO
Lithuanian President reacts to NATO's response to North Korean troops in Russia: Hesitation leads to escalation
NATO needs to take action beyond statements regarding North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian ambassador
RECENT NEWS
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
06:01
Mike Tyson describes Ukrainian boxer Usyk as world's best heavyweight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: