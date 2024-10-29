Lithuanian President reacts to NATO's response to North Korean troops in Russia: Hesitation leads to escalation

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that NATO should grant Ukraine permission for deep strikes into Russian territory and increase military assistance in response to the presence of North Korean troops on Russian territory.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Nausėda’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: Speaking about the necessary response to such developments, Nausėda said: "Hesitation leads to escalation, not the other way around".

"North Korean troops are helping Russia in its war on Ukraine. NATO must respond by giving Ukraine all it needs to win," he stated.

Among the measures NATO should take, Nausėda mentioned supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, permitting strikes deep within Russian territory and increasing military assistance.

Background:

The US has previously announced that it is consulting with Ukraine, along with other allies and partners, on steps to respond to North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia.

Deividas Matulionis, Lithuania's Permanent Representative to NATO, believes that the Alliance should respond to the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia with concrete actions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that North Korean military personnel are already assisting the Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

