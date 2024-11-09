All Sections
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about lost Crimea and peace instead of victory
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

A spokesman for US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said that Trump’s adviser Bryan Lanza did not speak on his behalf when he said that Ukraine should present a realistic vision of peace and not claim to return Crimea.

Source: unnamed Trump transition team official in a comment for Reuters

Details: Commenting on Lanza's remarks, the transition team spokesman denied that Lanza was speaking on behalf of Trump. He noted that Trump's transition team was currently vetting staff and developing policies that Trump could adopt in his second term.

Quote from a Trump team spokesperson: "Bryan Lanza was a contractor for the campaign. He does not work for President Trump and does not speak for him."

Background: On Saturday, Bryan Lanza, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, announced that the new administration would focus on achieving peace in Ukraine rather than helping the country regain the territories occupied by Russia. He also said that "Crimea is gone" and that President Zelenskyy should present his version of a "realistic vision of peace".

