Polish PM to meet with EU and NATO leaders to discuss war in Ukraine – Reuters

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 16:20
Polish PM to meet with EU and NATO leaders to discuss war in Ukraine – Reuters
Donald Tusk. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will soon meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Nordic and Baltic leaders to discuss transatlantic cooperation and the war in Ukraine.

Source: Donald Tusk, quoted by European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Future aid for Ukraine is one of the main issues facing the European Union after Donald Trump's victory in the US election. Trump has criticised the level of US support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and, before the election, promised to end the conflict before even taking the office; however, he never explained how he would actually do that.

Quote from Tusk: "There is no doubt that this new political landscape is a serious challenge for everyone, especially in the context of a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a result of an agreement between, for example, the president of Russia and the new president of the United States…in the coming days, we will very intensively coordinate cooperation with countries that have a very similar view on the geopolitical and transatlantic situation and situation in Ukraine."

Details: Tusk said that French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte would soon visit Warsaw. The Polish PM will also meet his with UK counterpart Keir Starmer either in Warsaw or London and with Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm.

Quote from Tusk: "Everything will, of course, be in the context of new challenges facing our homeland, the entire region, the European Union and the Western community."

Tusk reiterated what he said before the US election: regardless of the outcome, Europe must take greater responsibility for its security, and Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Bloomberg reported that EU leaders at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday discussed the possibility of continuing to support Ukraine with military supplies if Donald Trump decides to cut off the US support.
  • Before that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a radio interview on Friday that Europe could not finance a "lost war" on its own and that the US would stop its support for Ukraine.

