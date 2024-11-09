All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
Stock Photo Gwaramedia

Russian troops have dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kharkiv, with hits being recorded in the Slobidskyi district near a high-rise building.

Source Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "According to preliminary data, there was a hit of a guided aerial bomb in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Specialised services have arrived at the scene, and information about the damage is being clarified."

Quote from Terekhov: "We have information about a strike in the Slobidskyi district. The hit occurred near a multi-storey building.

The blast wave smashed some of the windows. There is no information about the dead or injured at the moment".

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv
Advertisement:

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

All News
Kharkiv
Russians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
Russians attack Kharkiv with guided bombs: partially destroyed high-rise building, 25 injured – photos
Russians strike Kharkiv, injuring three people and damaging apartment building – photos
RECENT NEWS
00:03
Trump says he spoke to Biden about war in Ukraine and Middle East
23:34
Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director
22:57
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies that Ukraine plans to make nuclear weapons
22:24
Trump officially announces name of future US secretary of state
22:07
Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos
21:56
Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video
21:26
Russians strike Poltava with UAVs, hitting industrial facility
20:57
Scholz promises Zelenskyy sixth IRIS-T system will be sent by year's end
20:40
Ukrainian railways report extensive damage due to war
20:07
Republicans in US Senate to be led by pro-Ukrainian politician
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: