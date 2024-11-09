Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs

Russian troops have dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kharkiv, with hits being recorded in the Slobidskyi district near a high-rise building.

Source Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "According to preliminary data, there was a hit of a guided aerial bomb in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

Specialised services have arrived at the scene, and information about the damage is being clarified."

Quote from Terekhov: "We have information about a strike in the Slobidskyi district. The hit occurred near a multi-storey building.

The blast wave smashed some of the windows. There is no information about the dead or injured at the moment".

