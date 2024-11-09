Russians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads

An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 8-9 November as the Russians launched guided aerial bombs. The bomb hit one of the city’s busiest roads. The roadway, trolleybus contact lines and street lighting network were damaged.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. There may be repeat launches of guided aerial bombs. Please be cautious."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force warned of guided bomb launches on Kharkiv Oblast.

Update: At 03:11, Terekhov reported a guided bomb strike at the intersection of two city districts, hitting the road surface.

He added that civilian infrastructure sustained some damage. At this time, there is no information regarding casualties.

Advertisement:

Update: Terekhov reported on the aftermath of the nighttime strike in the morning.

Quote: "One of the city's busiest roads was hit. The roadway, trolleybus contact lines and street lighting network were damaged."

More details: Terekhov also noted that one non-operational petrol station was destroyed, and another was slightly damaged. Several windows were shattered in a nearby hotel, and a home improvement hypermarket located at the intersection sustained minor damage.

Support UP or become our patron!