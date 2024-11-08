Russians attack Kharkiv with guided bombs: partially destroyed high-rise building, 25 injured – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 7-8 November. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast MIlitary Administration

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv as Russia launched another attack using guided aerial bombs on the night of 7-8 November, partially destroying a residential building and injuring 25 people, including an infant.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote from Terekhov: "Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Please be careful!"

Details: The Air Force reported that guided bombs had been launched towards Kharkiv.

After 03:30 both Terekhov and Syniehubov reported additional explosions in the city.

Quote from Terekhov: "The latest strikes occurred in the central part of the city."

"The last two strikes occurred in an area where there are many residential and historical buildings in central Kharkiv.

There is also preliminary information about a strike on one of the city's hardest-hit residential districts."

Quote from Syniehubov: "One of the strikes hit the centre of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure."

Details: Later, Terekhov specified that one of the guided bombs hit a 12-storey building in the Saltivskyi district. Information about casualties is being confirmed.

Quote from Syniehubov: "One of the strikes was on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

A strike was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district."

Quote from Terekhov: "Several floors of a high-rise building have been destroyed. People are trapped under the rubble. A fire has broken out. A search and rescue operation has been initiated."

Details: Syniehubov reported at least two injured in the Saltivskyi district at around 04:00.

Additionally, the strike on the central part of the city caused damage to office buildings and residential buildings.

Later, Syniehubov noted that the number of injured had increased to three.

Quote from Syniehubov: "There are already three injured.

The bulding entrance from the ground to the second floor has been partially destroyed as a result of a guided bomb strike on a 12-storey residential building. Surrounding buildings have also been damaged."

Quote from Terekhov: "People are trapped on the second floor of the 12-storey building. Rescue efforts are ongoing."

Details: Syniehubov reported at 04:12 that five people had been injured.

Later, it was reported that eight people had been injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

Terekhov reported 10 injured after 04:30.

Quote from Syniehubov at 04:39: There are now 13 injured as a result of the strike on a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district.

A three-month-old child has had an acute stress reaction."

"Of the 16 injured, five have been hospitalised.

Others received medical assistance at the scene."

"There are 18 injured as a result of the enemy strike on the Saltivskyi district, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The youngest is a three-month-old boy; five people have been hospitalised – four women and one civilian man."

Details: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported to Suspilne that over 25 people have been evacuated from the high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Updated: Syniehubov reported at 06:30 that the Russians had struck Kharkiv's Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts once again.

A high-rise building was hit in the Saltivskyi district. Rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble.

As a result of the strike, 25 people were injured, 5 of them hospitalised with moderate to minor injuries. Thirty people, including four children, were evacuated.

Part of the building's entrance from the ground to the second floors was partially destroyed. Nearby residential buildings, five cars and underground station exits were damaged.

The Russians struck an open area in the city centre, damaging historical buildings, public spaces and residential buildings.

Another hit occurred near a residential area in the city centre, damaging at least six high-rise buildings, shops, retail units, cars and underground station exits.

