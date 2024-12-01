In November, Russian army suffers largest losses since war started

In November, the Russian army suffered the most losses since the start of the large-scale invasion: 45,720 military personnel were killed and wounded during that month.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: According to the General Staff, on one day in November, Ukrainian forces had 2,030 Russian soldiers killed or wounded.

This also marks the largest number of Russian casualties in a single day since 24 February 2022.

In November, Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck 307 Russian tanks.

In addition to the tanks, 899 Russian armoured fighting vehicles and 884 artillery systems were destroyed.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry assessed that the Russian overall loss of weapons and equipment in November exceeded US$3 billion.

