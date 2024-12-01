EU to allocate €1.5 billion monthly in 2025 from frozen Russian assets

All Sections
Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 1 December 2024, 17:05
António Costa, President of the European Council. Stock photo: Getty Images

In 2025, the European Union will continue to provide economic, humanitarian, and military help to Ukraine. By the end of the year, the EU will have allocated €4.2 billion, and in 2025, it will transfer €1.5 billion euros each month from the Russian Federation's frozen assets.

Source: António Costa, President of the European Council, at a press conference on 1 December 

Quote: "This month, the European Union will provide Ukraine with an additional 4,2 billion euros to support the Ukrainian budget.

On top of this, starting next month, we plan to provide, for a full year, every month, 1,5 billion euros of assistance. This money comes from the proceeds of Russia’s frozen assets and can also be used for military purposes," Costa said.

The President of the European Council also stated that the EU would continue to put pressure on the Russian economy and is already working on the 15th package of sanctions to hamper the Russian Federation's ability to wage war on Ukraine.

Background: On Sunday 1 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with António Costa, the next President of the European Council, and Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who are visiting Kyiv.

EUaid for Ukraine
