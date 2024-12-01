EU delegation visits Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv – photo

The delegation visiting the Wall of Remembrance. Photo: Х (Twitter)

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, António Costa, President of the European Council, and Marta Kos, Commissioner for Enlargement, visited the Wall of Remembrance on Independence Square in Kyiv on 1 December.

Source: Kos on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas, Kos and Costa arrived in Kyiv on a visit on Sunday, 1 December.

Advertisement:

They visited the Wall of Remembrance on Independence Square.

"Humbled to walk to the Wall of Remembrance and the Maidan square, a place of hope, dignity and resilience. Where people of Ukraine shared loud and clear their dream of joining our European Union," Kos tweeted.

The delegation also noted that Ukraine is now making great strides on its European path.

Advertisement:

The delegation visiting the Wall of Remembrance Photo: Х (Twitter)

Background:

At its meeting on 27 November, the European Parliament approved the new European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen, formed after the European elections in 2024, which will commence work on 1 December.

On 29 November, President of the European Council Charles Michel officially transferred his powers to former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

Support UP or become our patron!