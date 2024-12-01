All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with new European Council President and top EU diplomat in Kyiv – video

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 15:52
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new President of the European Council António Costa and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, who are on a visit to Kyiv on Sunday, 1 December.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had discussed with Kallas "vision for European and global affairs – current challenges and prospects" and noted the symbolism of the start of the new EU leadership.

"Peace is the foundation, and we will continue to do everything possible to end this war, which Russia has unleashed not only against Ukraine but also against a united Europe, as soon as possible and to strengthen Europe – both the EU institutions and the policies that support every European nation," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian leader and EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas discussed the need for air defence systems to protect lives in Ukraine.

The president added that they were coordinating their efforts for the sake of the necessary joint results.

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, along with European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos and President of the European Council António Costa, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 1 December, the first day of the new European Commission's work.

They visited the Wall of Remembrance near Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders.

