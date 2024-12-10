All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainians' trust in Biden and Scholz has slipped the most over last year

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 10 December 2024, 11:17
Ukrainians' trust in Biden and Scholz has slipped the most over last year
US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Compared to last year, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have slipped the most in the ranking of foreign leaders trusted by Ukrainians, while French President Emmanuel Macron is the only leader for whom this figure has increased.

Source: a survey commissioned by the New Europe Centre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the survey, 52.2% of respondents believe that Ukraine’s partners are not doing enough to ensure the country’s victory. This feeling is reflected in how much trust Ukrainians have in foreign leaders.

Advertisement:

The leaders of public trust among Ukrainians are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda, 65% each.

In third place is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (nearly 60%), and in fourth place is French President Emmanuel Macron (58.4%).

President of Moldova Maia Sandu rated fifth (57.3%).

Advertisement:

The level of trust in US President Joe Biden has fallen the most: last year, he topped the rating with 82%, and now this figure is 55.2%. 

Another leader whose rating has fallen a lot over the course of the past year is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A year ago, 61.4% of Ukrainians trusted him, and now this number is 24.5 percentage points lower.

It is worth noting that Andrzej Duda’s rating has also fallen by 13.1 percentage points since last year, and even more since 2022, when he topped the trust rating with 86.8%.

Macron was the only Western leader with an increase in trust in 2024: last year, he was trusted by 54.5% of Ukrainians, and this year by 58.4%.

The survey also found that more than 70% of Ukrainians support the idea of Ukraine’s gradual accession to NATO, based on the model of West Germany.

The survey was conducted by Info Sapiens on behalf of the New Europe Center between 15–27 November 2024.

A total of 1,000 respondents took part in the survey. The survey’s margin of error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 3.1%.

Support UP or become our patron!

BidenScholzUkraine
Advertisement:

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

Orbán has no leverage over Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian law enforcement exposes group of soldiers who collected data on F-16 aircraft for Russians

Footage of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian nuclear troops commander appears online

Ukrainian footballer Mudryk confirms positive doping test, faces up to 4-year ban

"Hell" for the Russians. How Ukraine was creating a super-drone and ended up with a cruise missile

All News
Biden
Zelenskyy wants to talk to Biden about Ukraine's NATO invitation
Biden's team denies possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Zelenskyy hopes Biden's team will bring Ukraine's NATO invitation closer
RECENT NEWS
23:19
Russian troops attack bus in Pokrovsk district, injuring four people
22:49
Trump's envoy for Ukraine reportedly plans January visit to Kyiv – Reuters
21:27
UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea
20:34
Poland to discuss possible project to equip Ukrainian brigades with Nordic-Baltic countries
20:21
Russian authorities warn of mobile internet shutdowns in Crimea
20:21
NATO officially confirms Rutte-Zelenskyy meeting on 18 December
20:06
UK allocates £35 million for emergency support to Ukraine
19:54
Rheinmetall secures order for 20 more Marder IFVs for Ukraine by mid-2025
19:40
Polish PM: We can't give all our weapons to Ukraine, we're also a frontline state
19:40
30 civilians killed and 350 injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson Oblast in past three months
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: