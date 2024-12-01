All Sections
Biden's team denies possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukSunday, 1 December 2024, 19:09
Biden's team denies possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons, which it willingly gave up in the early 1990s, is not considered part of the United States' military support efforts.

Source: Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, in an interview with ABC News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Sullivan was asked to comment on The New York Times article, according to which certain Biden administration officials admitted the possibility of returning to Ukraine the nuclear weapons that were taken away from it after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Quote: "That is not under consideration. No. What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not nuclear capability," Sullivan said.

He also assured that the current US administration will do everything in its power to provide Ukraine with "everything in our power for these 50 days… to strengthen their position on the battlefield so that they'll be stronger at the negotiating table."

"And President Biden directed me to oversee a massive surge in the military equipment that we are delivering to Ukraine so that we have spent every dollar that Congress has appropriated to us by the time that President Biden leaves office," Sullivan said.

Background: 

  • In October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he discussed the need for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, mentioning Kyiv's renunciation of nuclear weapons.
  • Zelenskyy later stated that Ukraine had no intention of restoring its nuclear arsenal, and that NATO was the only alternative to ensuring the country’s security.

Bidenaid for Ukraine
Biden
