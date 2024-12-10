German opposition leader sets condition for supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Friedrich Merz, leader of the German opposition bloc CDU/CSU and a candidate for chancellor, said he would only provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles after consulting the United States.

Source: n-tv, citing Merz, as reported by European Pravda

He explained that the decision to deliver long-range weapons to Ukraine would not be made "unilaterally", but only in close coordination with the United States and European allies.

Advertisement:

Merz also pointed out that training Ukrainian soldiers to use this weapon would take at least four months, during which time a new US president, Donald Trump, is expected to take office.

Quote: "That’s why I believe we should address these issues together with the Americans – not alone, not just in Germany, but alongside Europe and America," he said.

However, Merz expressed doubts that the Taurus missiles would dramatically alter the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 9 December, Merz visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, Zelenskyy told the German opposition leader that Ukraine expects Germany to strengthen its long-range capabilities.

In contrast, Germany's current chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has consistently refused to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!