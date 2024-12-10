Hungarian Foreign Minister announces two "peacekeeping events" on Ukraine this week

Hungary will continue its self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" on Ukraine this week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó promised the following day after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.

Source: Szijjártó's statement at a briefing in Budapest, reported by AFP and cited by European Pravda

Details: Orbán held talks with US President-elect Donald Trump, his ally billionaire Elon Musk, and incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on 9 December. Szijjártó also joined Orbán's trip to Florida.

Advertisement:

Szijjártó stated that the discussions in the US demonstrated that "it is no coincidence... those who support peace in Ukraine were delighted that President Donald Trump won these elections".

Quote: "This week, there will be at least two more events that will be part of Hungary’s peacekeeping mission, either tomorrow or the day after."

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier this year, Orbán visited Donald Trump twice at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, with both meetings also focusing on Ukraine.

On 7 December, French President Emmanuel Macron held trilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump at the Élysée Palace amid growing concerns over the level of support Ukraine will receive under the new US administration.

On 8 December, Trump called for an "immediate ceasefire", stating that Zelenskyy is ready "to make a deal and stop the madness".

In an interview aired on 8 December, Trump also said he would "likely" reduce the aid Ukraine receives from the United States.

Support UP or become our patron!