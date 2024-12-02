Hungarian foreign minister meets Russian counterpart in Moscow and reiterates his call for "peace" – photos
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó travelled to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 2 December, once again emphasising Hungary's stance on "peace".
Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó’s Facebook post
Details: Commenting on his visit to Moscow, Szijjártó stated that "Hungary stands on the side of peace".
He reiterated numerous statements made by Hungarian officials, saying that "the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield, and a solution must be found at the negotiation table", adding that cutting ties with Russia would make this impossible.
He further claimed that Hungary "supports dialogue because this is the only way there is a chance for a successful peace mission".
It is also worth noting that, as part of Hungary’s self-proclaimed "peace mission", Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently travelled to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, sparking sharp criticism from the European Union.
Background: In early September, Orbán announced new "peace-building" initiatives.
