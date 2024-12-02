All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian foreign minister meets Russian counterpart in Moscow and reiterates his call for "peace" – photos

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 December 2024, 16:16
Hungarian foreign minister meets Russian counterpart in Moscow and reiterates his call for peace – photos
Péter Szijjártó and Sergey Lavrov on 2 December. Photo: FACEBOOK/ SZIJJÁRTÓ PÉTER

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó travelled to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 2 December, once again emphasising Hungary's stance on "peace".

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó’s Facebook post

Details: Commenting on his visit to Moscow, Szijjártó stated that "Hungary stands on the side of peace".

Advertisement:
 
Péter Szijjártó and Sergey Lavrov on 2 December
Photo: Szijjártó Péter on Facebook

He reiterated numerous statements made by Hungarian officials, saying that "the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield, and a solution must be found at the negotiation table", adding that cutting ties with Russia would make this impossible.

 
Péter Szijjártó and Sergey Lavrov on 2 December
Photo: Szijjártó Péter on Facebook

He further claimed that Hungary "supports dialogue because this is the only way there is a chance for a successful peace mission".

It is also worth noting that, as part of Hungary’s self-proclaimed "peace mission", Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently travelled to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, sparking sharp criticism from the European Union.

Advertisement:

Background: In early September, Orbán announced new "peace-building" initiatives.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryRussia
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Hungary
Hungary expresses anger over US sanctions against Russian bank Gazprombank – Bloomberg
Hungary to deploy air defence near border with Ukraine as Kyiv has been authorised to strike deep into Russia
Hungarian Foreign Minister criticises US approval for strikes on Russian territory
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: