Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 17:56
Trump says US aid to Ukraine will probably be reduced
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has acknowledged that US aid to Kyiv may be reduced after his return to the White House on 20 January.

Source: Trump in an interview with NBC News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When the interviewer asked Trump directly whether Ukraine should prepare for less US military aid when he arrives in the White House, the Republican answered, "Probably. Sure."

Prior to the November election, Trump had chastised Joe Biden's administration for overspending on Ukraine aid and for being unable to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Since his election victory, Trump has largely avoided discussing his administration's approach to the war, but he has repeatedly emphasised the need for it to stop.

When the interviewer pointed out that Trump had promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours, even before becoming president, he responded, "I’m trying to."

Trump also stated that he had not spoken with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin since winning the election, before swiftly clarifying that he hadn't "spoken to him recently".

Asked whether he had spoken with Putin since the election, Trump declined to comment, saying he didn’t want to impede the negotiations.

Trump also stated that there were hundreds of thousands of people being killed on both sides, and that the war "should never have happened".

Background: 

  • On Sunday, 8 December, after meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on 7 December, and amid the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, Trump stated that Kyiv wants to reach an agreement to end the war.
  • Zelenskyy emphasised after the meeting: "We all want to end the war in Ukraine fairly and as soon as possible."

Trump
Trump
Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media
Zelenskyy: 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since full-scale war began
Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin
