Russia loses another 1,400 soldiers in one day
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 07:46
Russia has lost over 757,000 soldiers, 21,067 artillery systems and 19,616 armored combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 757,340 (+1,400) military personnel;
- 9,526 (+2) tanks;
- 19,616 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,067 (+3) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 20,111 (+4) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,859 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 31,073 (+36) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,641 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
