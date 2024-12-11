Russia loses another 1,400 soldiers in one day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost over 757,000 soldiers, 21,067 artillery systems and 19,616 armored combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 757,340 (+1,400) military personnel;

9,526 (+2) tanks;

19,616 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

21,067 (+3) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,023 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

20,111 (+4) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,859 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

31,073 (+36) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,641 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

