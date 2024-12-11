All Sections
Russia loses another 1,400 soldiers in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 December 2024, 07:46
Russia loses another 1,400 soldiers in one day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost over 757,000 soldiers, 21,067 artillery systems and 19,616 armored combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 757,340 (+1,400) military personnel;
  • 9,526 (+2) tanks;
  • 19,616 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,067 (+3) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,111 (+4) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,859 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 31,073 (+36) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,641 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

All News
