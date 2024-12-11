After prolonged battles on Pokrovsk front, two Ukrainian positions destroyed, one lost

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian fortifications west of Vidrodzhennia and south of Novotroitske (both in Donetsk Oblast). As a result of prolonged battles, two Ukrainian positions were destroyed and one was lost.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia, on the 24/7 national joint newscast on 11 December

Quote: "The enemy attacked our fortifications on the Pokrovsk front west of Vidrodzhennia and south of Novotroitske. As a result of prolonged clashes, two of our positions were destroyed and one was lost. Efforts are currently underway to restore positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Voloshyn noted that battles are also ongoing on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Shevchenko, where the Russians are attempting to fortify their positions and deploy their sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The officer emphasised that the strategic defensive operation conducted by the defence forces aims to exhaust Russian troops, destroy their resources and preserve the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy must first and foremost be halted and the front line stabilised," Voloshyn added.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!