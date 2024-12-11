All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

After prolonged battles on Pokrovsk front, two Ukrainian positions destroyed, one lost

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 December 2024, 16:16
After prolonged battles on Pokrovsk front, two Ukrainian positions destroyed, one lost
Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian fortifications west of Vidrodzhennia and south of Novotroitske (both in Donetsk Oblast). As a result of prolonged battles, two Ukrainian positions were destroyed and one was lost.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia, on the 24/7 national joint newscast on 11 December

Quote: "The enemy attacked our fortifications on the Pokrovsk front west of Vidrodzhennia and south of Novotroitske. As a result of prolonged clashes, two of our positions were destroyed and one was lost. Efforts are currently underway to restore positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Voloshyn noted that battles are also ongoing on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Shevchenko, where the Russians are attempting to fortify their positions and deploy their sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The officer emphasised that the strategic defensive operation conducted by the defence forces aims to exhaust Russian troops, destroy their resources and preserve the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy must first and foremost be halted and the front line stabilised," Voloshyn added.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians announce evacuation from Donetsk Oblast's Yenakiieve after alleged hit on ammo depot – video
Pokrovsk to be cut off from gas supply from 12 December because of Russian offensive
Russians advance near 9 settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: