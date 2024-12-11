Orban to meet Erdoğan after talks with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Türkiye on Thursday, 12 December.

Source: Bertalan Havasi, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's press service, via MTI agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting between Erdoğan and Orban will focus on the "current international situation, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, peace prospects, and several issues concerning Hungarian-Turkish relations".

Advertisement:

Following the meeting, Orban will attend the closing ceremony of the Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year in Ankara.

The announcement of Orban’s trip comes after his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on the conversation, Orban stated that Hungary intends to use all available "diplomatic tools to facilitate a ceasefire and peace" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.

Afterwards, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that Hungary would continue its self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" regarding Ukraine this week.

Support UP or become our patron!