Putin's press secretary claims Orbán does not pass Trump's message to Putin

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not pass any messages from US President-elect Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation.

Source: European Pravda, citing Russia's Interfax news agency

Details: Answering a direct question about whether Orbán had passed any message from US President-elect Donald Trump to Putin, Peskov said, "No."

Hungarian PM also said that Putin and Orbán had not discussed the possibility of a meeting.

A Kremlin spokesman says that during the phone conversation, Putin and Orbán discussed matters related to energy policy, Ukraine, and "Syrian affairs."

Background:

The Kremlin's press service reported the conversation between the Hungarian PM and the Russian leader earlier on Wednesday. Viktor Orbán commented on the conversation and said that Hungary intends to use all "diplomatic means in favour of a ceasefire and peace talks" in Ukraine.

Viktor Orbán recently met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary would continue its so-called "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine this week.

