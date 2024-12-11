Zelenskyy sharply reacts to Orban's call with Putin: ''We all hope that Orban at least won't call Assad in Moscow''

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "We all hope that Viktor Orban at least won’t call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures as well.

Advertisement:

It’s absolutely clear that achieving real peace and guaranteed security requires America’s determination, Europe’s unity, and the unwavering commitment of all partners to the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter.

No one should boost personal image at the expense of unity; everyone should focus on shared success. Unity in Europe has always been key to achieving it. There can be no discussions about the war that Russia wages against Ukraine without Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked US President-elect Donald Trump and many European leaders with whom Ukraine is working to find right and strong solutions for real peace.

Advertisement:

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared that he spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for an hour on 11 December.

"We are taking every possible diplomatic step to argue in favour of a ceasefire and peace talks," Orbán stated.

Support UP or become our patron!