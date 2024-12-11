EU ambassadors approve 15th package of sanctions against Russia

European Union ambassadors agreed on 11 December on the 15th package of sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Hungarian presidency of the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The package targets entities in Russia and third countries that indirectly support Russia’s military and technological capabilities by circumventing export restrictions.

The sanctions include expanding the list of individuals and legal entities under restrictions.

Additional measures will limit the activities of third-country vessels involved in actions that support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The package is expected to be discussed further during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 16 December.

The European Commission’s proposals for the 15th package include adding 29 legal entities and 54 individuals to the sanctions list. For the first time, this list may include Chinese companies accused of supporting military production in Russia.

The package also introduces new measures to counter Russia's "shadow fleet", used to bypass the price cap on seaborne oil. This includes blacklisting 48 tankers.

