All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU ambassadors approve 15th package of sanctions against Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 18:00
EU ambassadors approve 15th package of sanctions against Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European Union ambassadors agreed on 11 December on the 15th package of sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Hungarian presidency of the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The package targets entities in Russia and third countries that indirectly support Russia’s military and technological capabilities by circumventing export restrictions.

Advertisement:

The sanctions include expanding the list of individuals and legal entities under restrictions. 

Additional measures will limit the activities of third-country vessels involved in actions that support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The package is expected to be discussed further during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 16 December.

Advertisement:

The European Commission’s proposals for the 15th package include adding 29 legal entities and 54 individuals to the sanctions list. For the first time, this list may include Chinese companies accused of supporting military production in Russia.

The package also introduces new measures to counter Russia's "shadow fleet", used to bypass the price cap on seaborne oil. This includes blacklisting 48 tankers.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
EU
EU allocates €170 million to six countries for border protection against Russia and Belarus
EU chief diplomat describes how Trump should approach Russia
President's Office insists process of Ukraine's accession to EU and NATO is linked
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: