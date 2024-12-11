All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian airstrike kills couple in Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 December 2024, 15:15
Russian airstrike kills couple in Sumy Oblast

Law enforcement officers recovered bodies of a man, 55, and his wife, 65, from a ruined house in the village of Bilovody in Sumy Oblast on 11 December.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "Law enforcement officers recovered the bodies of a man, 55, and his wife, 65, from the ashes of the house in the village of Bilovody, Khotin hromada, Sumy Oblast, on 11 December 2024. According to the investigation, the couple’s house was destroyed in the enemy airstrike." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: It was noted that the law enforcement officers had documented the aftermath of war crimes, committed by Russian forces, and launched an investigation into this case. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy OblastattackRussiacasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, damaging house and car in one of them
DeepState claims Russians entered Sumy Oblast: Ukrainian border guards don't confirm it, local officials say it's disinformation
Russians advance near 9 settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: