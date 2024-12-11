Russian airstrike kills couple in Sumy Oblast

Law enforcement officers recovered bodies of a man, 55, and his wife, 65, from a ruined house in the village of Bilovody in Sumy Oblast on 11 December.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "Law enforcement officers recovered the bodies of a man, 55, and his wife, 65, from the ashes of the house in the village of Bilovody, Khotin hromada, Sumy Oblast, on 11 December 2024. According to the investigation, the couple’s house was destroyed in the enemy airstrike." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: It was noted that the law enforcement officers had documented the aftermath of war crimes, committed by Russian forces, and launched an investigation into this case.

Support UP or become our patron!