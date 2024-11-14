All Sections
Almost 300 victims of war-related sexual violence receive their reparations

Alyona PavliukThursday, 14 November 2024, 14:28
Stock photo: Getty Images

More than 300 Ukrainians have already received payments under the interim reparations project for war-related sexual violence. Most of the applications came from Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kateryna Levchenko, Government Commissioner for Gender Policy and Head of the project's Supervisory Board, during a presentation at the Ukraine-Ukrinform press centre

Details: Levchenko said that 535 applications for interim reparations had already been received as of 14 November, and this number changes weekly.

Most of the applications are from men: there have been 300 victims. A total of 224 applications concern women, 9 concern young girls and 2 concern young boys. Most often, it is about sexual violence during illegal detention.

A total of 308 victims, including 157 men, 150 women and 1 boy, received €3,000 in compensation.

260 of the granted applications concerned the full-scale invasion period, and 48 – before it.

In general, most applications were received from Kherson (147), Donetsk (51), Kyiv (32), Zaporizhzhia (18) and Luhansk (12) oblasts.

There were also three applications from temporarily occupied Crimea and two from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Background:

  • In June 2024, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 10132 in its first reading, which aims to support and restore the rights of those affected by sexual violence as a result of Russian armed aggression.
  • The draft law defines the legal status of such individuals and establishes a procedure for providing urgent reparations to victims and their families.

