EU supports denial of asylum to migrants used by Russia and Belarus for pressure

The European Commission has recognised certain restrictions on the rights of migrants, which Russia and Belarus use as part of their migration pressure on EU member states, as acceptable.

Source: a statement by the European Commission on 11 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU executive body has approved a communication to support member states in countering "hybrid threats from the weaponisation of migration by Russia and Belarus".

In the message, the European Commission also outlines a framework for actions that member states can take to counter Russia and Belarus' exploitation of EU principles and values.

It emphasises that Moscow and Minsk are "using human beings in an act of hostility, disregarding their vulnerability" in order to undermine EU unity and threaten the security and integrity of the Schengen area and the security of the association as a whole.

In light of this, the European Commission added that member states may deviate from EU law on the right to asylum and related guarantees "exceptionally and under stringent conditions".

At the same time, the Commission noted that such measures "have to be proportionate, limited to what is strictly necessary in clearly defined cases, and temporary".

Notably, the EU's new approach differs considerably from its previous stance and actually reflects the practice that member states on the border with Russia and Belarus have implemented or intend to introduce.

Background:

In October, Poland adopted a new strategy for combating illegal migration, which provides for restrictions on the right to asylum for migrants.

Meanwhile, the EU announced the allocation of €170 million in financial support to six European countries bordering Russia and Belarus for their border protection efforts.

